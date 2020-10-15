Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mountain High Acquisitions stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 30,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,790. Mountain High Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Mountain High Acquisitions alerts:

Mountain High Acquisitions Company Profile

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp focuses on the acquisition and development of businesses and other assets within the hemp industry. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.