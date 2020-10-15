Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the September 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MURGY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Commerzbank upgraded Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MURGY stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $24.52. 684,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $30.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter.

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

