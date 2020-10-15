Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Update

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Nanophase Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS NANX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,422. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.31. Nanophase Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.88%.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation develops and manufactures advanced materials and applications with an integrated nanomaterial and related technologies. It produces engineered nano and non-nano materials for use in various markets, which comprise personal care consisting of sunscreens as active ingredients and in formulated cosmetics; and architectural coatings, industrial coating applications, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and energy, as well as various surface finishing technology applications, such as optics.

