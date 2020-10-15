Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Shares Gap Up to $9.05

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.05, but opened at $9.64. Nantkwest shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 17,817 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NK shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nantkwest in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nantkwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $977.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 52.71% and a negative net margin of 162,086.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nantkwest news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $2,018,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,211,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,871,023.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 65,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $668,019.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,993.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,247,519. 71.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

