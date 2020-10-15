Nasdacoin 1-Day Volume Tops $477,979.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $625,986.00 and $477,979.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00051321 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 22,909,038 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.