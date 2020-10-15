NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Shares Gap Down to $6.59

Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.59, but opened at $6.08. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NRBO shares. ValuEngine downgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $103.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 232,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 1.42% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRBO)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.