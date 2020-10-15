Nexty Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.00 (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, Nexty has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nexty has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexty coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nexty

Nexty’s genesis date was April 9th, 2019. Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexty is nexty.io. Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform.

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

