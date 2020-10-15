Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Short Interest Update

Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the September 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.9 days.

NHMAF traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,037. Nihon M&A Center has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $62.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.31.

Get Nihon M&A Center alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nihon M&A Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

About Nihon M&A Center

Nihon M&A Center Inc provides M&A support services for small and medium-sized companies in Japan and internationally. Its support services include reorganization, capital policies, MBO, etc. The company also offers buy-side and sell-side advisory, and intermediary services. Nihon M&A Center Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon M&A Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon M&A Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.