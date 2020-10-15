Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Update

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 153.2% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NDEKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Nitto Denko stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,172. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.30. Nitto Denko has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Research analysts predict that Nitto Denko will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

