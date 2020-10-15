NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of NORMA Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NORMA Group stock remained flat at $$29.05 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $29.05.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

