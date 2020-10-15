Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Truist from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 95.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

NOG traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $233.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.22.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 40.47% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of ($51.97) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

