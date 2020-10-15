Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential downside of 1.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NUE. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE:NUE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.88. 16,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,553. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48. Nucor has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nucor will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $34,585,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 107.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,337,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,144,000 after acquiring an additional 693,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $4,795,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 135.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 319,136 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.