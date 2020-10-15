Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) Short Interest Up 136.4% in September

Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the September 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JDD stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $7.90. 110,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,860. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $11.26.

Get Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 107.5% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 235.0% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 38,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 27,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 24.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.