Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:JGH remained flat at $$13.87 on Thursday. 62,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,720. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $204,000.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

