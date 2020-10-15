Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 156.9% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JTD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 87,405 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd during the first quarter worth $864,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 27.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 58,959 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 62.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd during the second quarter worth $419,000.

JTD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.86. 2,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,510. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $18.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.294 dividend. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

