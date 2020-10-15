Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Achieves $92.05 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $92.05 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00040136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008669 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $553.94 or 0.04801819 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00050702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00031775 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

