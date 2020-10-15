Pantos Price Hits $0.0528 (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Pantos has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pantos token can currently be purchased for $0.0528 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pantos has a market cap of $1.62 million and $19,727.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00274023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00093466 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00035958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.17 or 0.01475155 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00149752 BTC.

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,650,607 tokens. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pantos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

