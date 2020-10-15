PAXEX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $5,901.00 and $12.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.56 or 0.00944226 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000635 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

