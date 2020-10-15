PAYCENT Market Cap Achieves $296,195.75 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $296,195.75 and approximately $11.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT’s genesis date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent.

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

