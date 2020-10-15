PeepCoin (PCN) One Day Volume Tops $119.00

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 47.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. PeepCoin has a total market cap of $16.11 million and $119.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded 57.1% higher against the US dollar. One PeepCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Cryptohub and C-Patex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PeepCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000985 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000644 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 180,422,161,258 coins and its circulating supply is 141,222,161,258 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, C-Patex, CoinExchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PeepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.