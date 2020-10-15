Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Peloton from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Peloton from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Peloton from $72.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.74. 316,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,052,345. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.35. Peloton has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $135.31.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. Peloton’s revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $570,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $25,355,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 776,496 shares of company stock worth $63,051,505.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Peloton by 615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Peloton in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton by 1,574.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

