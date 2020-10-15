Penta (PNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $58.45 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Penta token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BCEX, Bit-Z and HitBTC. Penta has a market capitalization of $58.45 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Penta has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00276836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00036256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.27 or 0.01477190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00150128 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF.

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, LBank, HitBTC, Bit-Z and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

