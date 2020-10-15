PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Up 156.6% in September

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 156.6% from the September 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $13.30. 409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

Get PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 2.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 9.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.