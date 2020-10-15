PiplCoin (PIPL) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One PiplCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $198,926.95 and $312.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00274023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00093466 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00035958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.17 or 0.01475155 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00149752 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 tokens. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

