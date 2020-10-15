Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.13. Plains GP posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities raised Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.99. 3,413,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,962. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 17.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

