PlayChip (PLA) Price Up 16.5% This Week

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. PlayChip has a total market cap of $7.98 million and approximately $187.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayChip token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. In the last week, PlayChip has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00040464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008779 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.01 or 0.04924889 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00051085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00032063 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

PlayChip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

