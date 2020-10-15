Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Raised to $32.50

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $32.00 to $32.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Power Co. of Canada stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,747. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $26.75.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

