PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Shares Gap Down to $4.90

PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $4.55. PRGX Global shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRGX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of PRGX Global in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of PRGX Global from $7.25 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRGX Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that PRGX Global, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRGX Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. North Run Capital LP purchased a new stake in PRGX Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in PRGX Global by 6.9% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PRGX Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PRGX Global by 467.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 134,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

