ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $16.44

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.44, but opened at $17.33. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 522,277 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth $29,493,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

