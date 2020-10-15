ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ) Shares Gap Up to $9.20

Shares of ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $9.95. ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ) by 907.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.37% of ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ)

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

