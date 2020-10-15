Proton Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Proton token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $19.03 million and approximately $609,968.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008690 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.63 or 0.04784330 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00050860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031778 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Proton

Proton is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,804,344,734 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com.

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

