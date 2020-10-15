Quant 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.09 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for about $11.28 or 0.00097795 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 31.8% against the dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $136.16 million and $3.09 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010175 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000842 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00021256 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008561 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000196 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00009263 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

