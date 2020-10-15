Raise (RAISE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,093.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, Raise has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Raise token can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Raise has a market capitalization of $135,085.95 and $3,093.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00275918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00036214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.01478192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00151400 BTC.

About Raise

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken.

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

