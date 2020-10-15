Ravencoin (RVN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.45 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittrex, Upbit and TradeOgre. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $92.66 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00273917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00093508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00035886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.47 or 0.01469201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001210 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,261,150,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, Cryptohub, IDCM, TradeOgre, Nanex, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

