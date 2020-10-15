RChain (REV) Price Tops $0.0240 on Exchanges

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 24.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. RChain has a total market capitalization of $11.60 million and $299,242.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, OOOBTC, AirSwap and Kucoin. Over the last week, RChain has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00276506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00093918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00035949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.98 or 0.01472938 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00150443 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain’s launch date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop.

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, ChaoEX, Bitinka, AirSwap, BitMart, IDEX, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.