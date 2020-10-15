RealChain Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One RealChain token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. Over the last seven days, RealChain has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. RealChain has a market capitalization of $83,341.57 and $6,646.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.33 or 0.04771863 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00050620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00031840 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,297,437 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

