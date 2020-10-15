Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Truist

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Truist from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Redfin stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.23. 49,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.89. Redfin has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.70 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $213.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 119,250 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $5,285,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,149.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $871,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,790,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,027,593.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,864 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at $367,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter worth about $664,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Redfin by 24.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 13.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 70,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

