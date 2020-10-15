Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Redfin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Redfin from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $53.23. 49,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,956. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.70 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $844,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,790,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,556,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 119,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $5,285,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,149.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,864 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at about $697,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 7.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after buying an additional 107,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

