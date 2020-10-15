Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bandwidth (BAND)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND):

10/15/2020 – Bandwidth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $206.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “As a leading provider of a cloud-based communications platform, Bandwidth benefits from cost-effective operations. The company has inked a deal to acquire Voxbone, an international enterprise cloud communications leader. The transaction complements Bandwidth’s product portfolio and enables it to offer a unified software platform. The CPaaS segment is considered to be a key long-term growth driver. It is the only API platform provider that owns a Tier 1 network with superior network capacity with a usage-based revenue model. However, the company operates in a highly competitive market. Escalated R&D investments weigh on Bandwidth’s margins. The adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to erode the top line. It faces concentration risks as revenues are generated from a limited number of enterprise customers.”

10/14/2020 – Bandwidth was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/13/2020 – Bandwidth had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Bandwidth had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $206.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Bandwidth had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $175.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Bandwidth had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Bandwidth was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2020 – Bandwidth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bandwidth is well positioned to benefit from cost-effective operations, an accretive customer base and solid product portfolio. The CPaaS segment is considered to be the key driver of its long-term growth strategy. It is the only API platform provider that owns a Tier 1 network with superior network capacity with usage-based revenue model. Bandwidth intends to enhance its international customer base on the back of a dynamic business model. However, the company operates in a highly competitive environment. Escalated R&D investments weigh on Bandwidth’s margins. Dependency on third parties for billing purposes might lead to billing inconsistencies. The adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to erode the top line. Further, it faces concentration risks as revenues are generated from a limited number of enterprise customers.”

10/1/2020 – Bandwidth was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/24/2020 – Bandwidth was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/3/2020 – Bandwidth was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/28/2020 – Bandwidth was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

BAND traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,463. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.64. Bandwidth Inc has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $88,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at $949,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,234 shares of company stock worth $213,106 in the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. FMR LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 633.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,629,000 after acquiring an additional 548,280 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Bandwidth by 1,098.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 498,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,310,000 after acquiring an additional 456,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 32.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after acquiring an additional 414,818 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at $34,187,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 40.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 762,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,297,000 after acquiring an additional 220,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

