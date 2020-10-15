Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 15th (BSAC, BZLFY, DNN, HGBL, IR, NOEJF, NUE, SGPYY, SGSOY, SKM)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 15th:

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN). TD Securities issued a buy rating on the stock.

Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL). They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the quarters ahead, Ingersoll Rand might gain from its talented workforce, solid product portfolio, innovation capabilities and focus on increasing its aftermarket businesses. Also, its exposure in various end markets and pandemic-related measures as well as savings from the accelerated synergy actions related to the business combination of Gardner Denver and the Industrial segment of Ingersoll Rand will likely aid. In the past three months, the company's shares have outperformed the industry. However, for 2020, Ingersoll Rand refrained from providing projections on account of the pandemic-related worries. Also, a huge debt balance is concerning. In addition to these, unfavorable movements in foreign currencies might continue to be a spoilsport for the top line. Its earnings estimates decreased for 2020 and 2021 in the past 30 days.”

NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Standard Life plc provides asset management and long-term savings solutions. The company’s product and service includes pensions, individual savings accounts, investment bonds and mutual funds. It also offers life assurance, investment trust, wealth management and support services. Standard Life plc is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

