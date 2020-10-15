Reviewing Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) and The Competition

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE: BVH) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bluegreen Vacations to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million $17.69 million 9.45 Bluegreen Vacations Competitors $1.51 billion $208.71 million 12.76

Bluegreen Vacations’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations’ peers have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bluegreen Vacations and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations Competitors 434 974 1040 52 2.28

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 13.09%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bluegreen Vacations has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations -4.60% -1.25% -0.44% Bluegreen Vacations Competitors 8.80% 3.97% 1.36%

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations peers beat Bluegreen Vacations on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

