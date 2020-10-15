Robert Disbrow Sells 34,000 Shares of Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI) Stock

Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI) insider Robert Disbrow sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$18,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,056,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,110,645.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 29,750 shares of Condor Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$17,332.35.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,750 shares of Condor Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total transaction of C$5,482.50.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Condor Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

Shares of TSE:CPI remained flat at $C$0.54 on Thursday. 158,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.50. Condor Petroleum Inc has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17.

Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Condor Petroleum Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Condor Petroleum Company Profile

Condor Petroleum Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Zharkamys West 1 territory that covers an area of approximately 3,777 square kilometers located in the Pre-Caspian basin in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

