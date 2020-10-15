Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 272 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 272 price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a CHF 390 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 390 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 385 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 395 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 369.14.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.