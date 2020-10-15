Roth Capital Boosts TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Price Target to $23.00

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) had its price target hoisted by Roth Capital from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFFP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,331. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $333.19 million and a P/E ratio of -5.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 277,300 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,268,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

