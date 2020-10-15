Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 134.0% from the September 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SNMP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,641. Sanchez Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter.

About Sanchez Midstream Partners

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

