Scotiabank Increases IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to $37.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on IGM Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IGM Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IGM Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.10. 1,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

