Scout Investments Inc. Buys 12,594 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,198,562 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises about 0.7% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.28% of Citizens Financial Group worth $30,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 65,063 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 225.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 572,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after buying an additional 396,869 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 84,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 20,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Argus raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.96.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,307,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,782. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

