Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 121,034 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.15% of Skyworks Solutions worth $37,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 30.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,923,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,225 shares of company stock worth $7,888,152. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.38. The stock had a trading volume of 963,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,864. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.62 and its 200-day moving average is $125.55. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

