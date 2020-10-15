Scout Investments Inc. Has $29.94 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,010 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51,148 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Best Buy worth $29,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,922.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,708 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 67,211 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 901,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $51,387,000 after acquiring an additional 70,958 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,545 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,938 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 105,656 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $611,390.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $639,116.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 773,547 shares of company stock worth $89,257,157 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,899. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.63. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

