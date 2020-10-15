Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 1,850 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Lumentum accounts for 0.7% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.55% of Lumentum worth $31,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3,704.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,313,000 after buying an additional 4,751,216 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 251.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,941,000 after buying an additional 834,277 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 32.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,395,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,086,000 after buying an additional 583,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth $42,746,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $233,208.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,774.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 5,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $532,251.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,209.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,037 shares of company stock worth $6,866,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of Lumentum to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.42.

LITE stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,793. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.24.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.